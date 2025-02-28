Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %
BLOZF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,098. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
