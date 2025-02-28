Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$192.67.

Several research firms recently commented on KXS. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday.

Kinaxis stock traded down C$5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$155.14. The company had a trading volume of 96,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,843. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$190.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.76.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total value of C$106,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,199.19. The trade was a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.02, for a total transaction of C$267,031.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,120.54. This trade represents a 75.19 % decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,526 shares of company stock worth $2,117,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

