Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Declines By 92.1%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the January 31st total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 333.0 days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

