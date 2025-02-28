GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.41 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.95). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93), with a volume of 874,382 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £670.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.34.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 402.87%.

In other news, insider Ian Brown purchased 46,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £35,048.16 ($44,174.64). Also, insider Andrew Didham purchased 5,727 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,008.90 ($5,052.81). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

