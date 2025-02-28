Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $11.14. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 349,941 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

