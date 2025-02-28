Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $11.14. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 349,941 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
