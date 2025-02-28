Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after acquiring an additional 584,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 479,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

