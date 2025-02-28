StockNews.com Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on M/I Homes
M/I Homes Price Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- What is a Dividend King?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.