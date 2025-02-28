Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Acquires £10,027.05 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Tracy Watkinson purchased 18,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £10,027.05 ($12,638.08).

Time Finance Stock Performance

TIME opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Time Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.89 ($0.84). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.84. The stock has a market cap of £49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Time Finance (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 3.24 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Time Finance had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Time Finance plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Time Finance

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

