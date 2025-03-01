Motco Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Motco decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 144,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $19.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.