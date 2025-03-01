Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 223,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

