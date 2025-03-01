SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $89.05 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,000 shares of company stock worth $37,492,778 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

