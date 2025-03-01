Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – February 26th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, CRH, Palo Alto Networks, and ZoomInfo Technologies are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, providing essential communication services such as telephone, internet, and data connectivity. These stocks are often seen as defensive investments due to the crucial nature of communication services that tend to generate stable revenue streams. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,368,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,456,135. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $983.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $938.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,111. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 137.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,046.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.50.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.97. 7,544,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,295,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,839,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. 3,077,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,300. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.35. 1,502,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.08. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Shares of ZI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 21,765,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

