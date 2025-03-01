Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 153,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 90,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.
Featured Articles
