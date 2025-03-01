Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 153,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 90,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 741,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

