Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73. 323,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 913,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Primech Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Primech



Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

