Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.24. 24,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 30,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.
Institutional Trading of Actuate Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.
Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.
