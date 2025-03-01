Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

In other news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,001. This trade represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

