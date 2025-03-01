Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,814 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $195.38 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $205.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.