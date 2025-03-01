iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 115.4% in February

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,473 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 253,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT opened at $25.72 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $691.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -59.90%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

