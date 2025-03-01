Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,229 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,108,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 465.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRF opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.