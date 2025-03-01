ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

SMDV stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

