Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

