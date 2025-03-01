Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.