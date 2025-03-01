Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,768 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

