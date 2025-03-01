Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declines By 73.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

