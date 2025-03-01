West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.49%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $333,606.72. This represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

