Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Dusk Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Dusk Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Get Dusk Group alerts:

About Dusk Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dusk Group Limited retails scented and unscented candles, home decor, home fragrances, and gift solutions in Australia. The company offers glass jar, pillar, scented, tealight, tapered, and votive candles; candle accessories comprising lighters, candle care, candle holders, and trays; wax melts and wax melt burners; reed, oil, and ultrasonic diffusers; oil and wax burners; diffuser accessories and cleaning kits; incense and incense holders; perfumed reeds; and essential and fragrant oils, diffuser reed refills, room sprays, fragrant pods, and oil storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Dusk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dusk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.