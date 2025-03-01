Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Dusk Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Dusk Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.
About Dusk Group
