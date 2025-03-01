Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %
CRNX stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.