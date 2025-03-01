Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karoon Energy news, insider Julian Fowles bought 121,594 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,095.36 ($108,754.88). 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.