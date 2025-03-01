Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Integral Diagnostics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
