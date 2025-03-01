Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

