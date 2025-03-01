Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 31,930 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,930 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amentum were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

