Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Shares of NTLA opened at $10.09 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

