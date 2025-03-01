iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:EMHY)

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,016 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.