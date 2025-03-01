iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:EMHY)

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,016 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.