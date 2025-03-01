JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Declares Dividend of $0.13

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
JMST stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 547,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
