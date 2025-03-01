JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Declares Dividend of $0.13

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 547,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

