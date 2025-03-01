WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.16). 10,108,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 767.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 782.95.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,118.10). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

