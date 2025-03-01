WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.16). Approximately 10,108,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 767.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 782.95. The firm has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,118.10). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

