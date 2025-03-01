iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.38 (BATS:FIBR)

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3811 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance
BATS FIBR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.56. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $88.92.
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
