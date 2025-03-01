iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:EMHY)

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMHY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 57,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.