iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:EMHY)

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EMHY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 57,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
