JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS JMST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 547,859 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.