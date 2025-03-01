iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Plans $0.38 Dividend

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3811 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance

FIBR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 1,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.