iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Plans $0.38 Dividend

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3811 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance
FIBR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 1,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92.
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
