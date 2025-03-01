Motco Sells 875 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

