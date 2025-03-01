Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 200,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 74,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

