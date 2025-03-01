PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) Declares Dividend of $0.19

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSDM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.
About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
