PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) Declares Dividend of $0.19

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSDM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

