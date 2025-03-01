VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

MBBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

