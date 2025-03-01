VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:SMI)

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 1,398 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

