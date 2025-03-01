VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:SMI)

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS SMI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 1,398 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.
About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF
- What is a support level?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.