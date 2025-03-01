PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Plans $0.26 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:PSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.
About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
