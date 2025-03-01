Short Interest in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Expands By 633.3%

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Free Report) by 284.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 16.75% of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF alerts:

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CANQ opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.