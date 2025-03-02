Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 403,599 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,599 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

