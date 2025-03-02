Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,926,000. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 109,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 106,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

