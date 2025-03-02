Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Declines By 52.9%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,500 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,415,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

DGMLF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. De Grey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

