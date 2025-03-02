Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Declines By 52.9%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,500 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,415,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
De Grey Mining Stock Performance
DGMLF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. De Grey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
De Grey Mining Company Profile
