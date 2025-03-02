Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in February

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

