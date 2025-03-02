Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in February

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.9 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $26.48.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
